Arab Finance: The General Authority for Investment and Free Zones (GAFI) announced it has adopted an updated technical and regulatory framework for financial evaluation and review, alongside the launch of a new digital platform designed to improve the investment environment in Egypt, as per a statement.

The announcement follows the completion of the work of the technical committee responsible for reviewing and updating the rules governing pre-evaluation and financial review of companies.

The committee’s final meeting was chaired by Hossam Heiba, CEO of GAFI, with the participation of Dalia El-Hawary, Vice President for Institutional Development, Research, and Economic Performance, as well as experts and representatives from Egyptian and international accounting and auditing firms.

The committee reviewed and standardized accounting concepts and professional standards within the authority, reassessed valuation controls and procedures in cases of mergers, divisions, and changes in legal form, and examined the financial structures of companies to ensure accurate technical processing.

It also developed a unified institutional framework for regulating pre-evaluation review, analyzed international practices, identified operational challenges, and submitted regulatory proposals supporting digital transformation.

Heiba said the updated financial evaluation and inspection system marks a significant step toward improving Egypt’s investment climate by strengthening transparency, accuracy, and alignment with the needs of the business community.

He noted that the authority is advancing a development program focused on modernizing procedures, automating services, and improving technical outputs in line with international standards.

He added that the next phase will involve close monitoring to ensure the committee’s recommendations are fully implemented, with feedback welcomed to support continuous improvement.

El-Hawary said the committee followed a comprehensive analytical approach that examined current models, evaluation outcomes, and comparative international experiences to prepare practical recommendations.

She noted that the updated framework will enhance reliability and standardize procedures across the Authority’s departments.

As part of its broader digital transformation efforts, the authority launched a new electronic platform for financial examination services.

The platform enables investors to submit and track applications electronically through a unified interface that offers real-time updates and automated notifications.

The authority said the system improves transparency, accelerates processing times, and enhances communication with investors through integrated digital workflows.

GAFI affirmed that the updated framework and new platform form part of ongoing institutional and regulatory reforms aimed at strengthening Egypt’s competitiveness, increasing investor confidence, and attracting both local and foreign investment.