Arab Finance: Egypt’s Minister of Petroleum and Mineral Resources Karim Badawi held an extensive meeting to review progress on projects aimed at increasing natural gas production during 2026 and accelerating their connection to the national gas grid, as per a statement.

The meeting focused on expediting the launch of new projects to help raise production levels and ease the burden of gas imports, particularly ahead of the summer season.

Discussions also addressed potential technical and operational challenges and the measures needed to overcome them to keep projects on track.

Badawi underscored the central role of the 2026 exploration program in opening new production horizons in the coming years.

He noted that the program is witnessing record activity, with plans to drill more than 100 exploratory oil and gas wells, including 14 gas exploration wells in the Mediterranean Sea, marking an unprecedented level of offshore exploration.

He also stressed the importance of pursuing several parallel tracks to support production growth, including expanding exploration activities in deeper geological formations and previously unexplored areas, given their potential to deliver a qualitative increase in Egypt’s gas output over the medium term.

In addition, the minister highlighted the need to accelerate development mechanisms for discovered but untapped natural gas resources to bring them into production, while continuing to deploy advanced technologies to maximize output from existing fields.

