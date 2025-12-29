Arab Finance: The Egyptian Countryside Development Company has announced the launch of a project to construct ultra-high voltage and high voltage power stations and feeder lines to serve the lands of the National Project for the Development of 1.5 Million Feddans, as part of its efforts to accelerate sustainable development across the Egyptian Countryside, as per a statememt.

The project is being implemented in coordination with the Egyptian Electricity Transmission Company (EETC), affiliated with the Ministry of Electricity and Renewable Energy.

The Egyptian Countryside Development Company signed a cooperation and consultancy contract with the Electric Power Systems Engineering Company (EPS), a consulting firm specialized in ultra-high voltage stations.

Under the agreement, EPS will review technical designs and supervise the tendering and implementation of the electricity supply project for the New Egyptian Countryside lands in the Western Minya Plain.

According to the statement, the electricity extension works will serve approximately one million feddans within the Western Minya Plain and will be implemented in two phases.

The first phase, with a capacity of 100 megavolt-amperes, will cover the southwest of western Minya, the extension of western Minya, and areas west of Manfalut and Qusiya.

The second phase will extend coverage to Darb El-Bahnassawi, western Minya, and northwest of western Minya.

Once all phases are completed, the total electrical capacity is expected to reach around 500 megavolt-amperes, covering the full area of the 1.5 million feddan project in the Western Minya.