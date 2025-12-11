The Egyptian Ministry of Industry has launched a new mobile application, Investor Support, aimed at simplifying the submission and tracking of industrial complaints and inquiries.

Available on both Android and iOS, the app provides investors with a direct communication channel to the Ministry of Industry and all entities within the Ministerial Group for Industrial Development, enabling faster responses and more efficient resolution of issues.

The platform is linked to a broad range of ministries and government bodies—including the Ministries of Environment, Military Production, Electricity, Petroleum, Housing, Public Enterprise, Finance, Investment and Foreign Trade, Planning and Economic Development, Supply and Internal Trade, Agriculture and Labour, as well as the Central Bank of Egypt and the National Food Safety Authority. Through this unified digital gateway, industrial investors can submit complaints related to any of these entities and monitor progress without the need for in-person follow-up.

The system consolidates all investor requests and grievances into a single tracking window, reducing both time and administrative burdens. After submitting a complaint or inquiry, users receive an instant notification confirming that the issue has been forwarded to the relevant ministry or authority. Once a response is issued, the investor is notified through the app, with the option to send follow-up reminders in cases of delay.

Investors can track the status of each submission through the “Profile” section, where they can also initiate reminders when needed.

The Ministry emphasised that the launch of the app is a key component of its broader digital transformation strategy, aimed at improving services for industrial investors and strengthening coordination across all government bodies involved in industrial development.

