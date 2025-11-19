Arab Finance: Egypt Post launched “Felousy” app, the first fully digital investment platform, developed by BFI Investment Services, Dalia Elbaz‏, ‏Executive Chairwoman at Egypt Post, announced.

On the sidelines of the 29th edition of the Cairo ICT Exhibition and Conference, Elbaz told Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly that the app allows individuals to directly invest in various investment fund units via mobile phones.

It offers access to more than 40 investment funds that cover various asset classes, including gold, equities, and fixed income.

Moreover, it features Egyptian Exchange index funds and sector-focused vehicles such as technology and property funds

The app leverages the latest fintech solutions approved by the Financial Regulatory Authority (FRA), enabling users to carry out deposit and withdrawal operations around the clock in a secure, easy and reliable digital manner.