KUWAIT -- Kuwait "Sahel" App. has become the most used government platform whose users exceeded 9.2 million, and over 110 million transactions have been done, thanks to e-services of more than 40 government bodies.

This was announced after the weekly Cabinet meeting on Tuesday chaired by His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Ahmad Abdullah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah at Bayan Palace, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Cabinet Affairs Shereeda Abdullah Al-Mousherji said in a statement.



The Cabinet saw a visual presentation by Minister of State for Communication Affairs Omar Al-Omar and the executive committee of "Sahel" on the outstanding achievements and plan to develop the platform and launch further integrated digital services in the next period.



Meanwhile, the Kuwaiti Cabinet appealed to all officials of the Public Authority for Industry (PAI) board to continue applying law to all violators of plots' owners to support committed factories and encourage the private sector.

Minister of Commerce and Industry and Chairman of board of PAI Khalifa Al-Ojail informed the ministers about the decisions regarding the withdrawal of licenses of 50 industrial, service and craft plots in Shuwaikh Industrial area over the past three months.



The steps were taken due to serious violations committed by the plots' owners as they changes the main purposes of these lands, it added.



The minister affirmed the authority's continuation to take legal measures against all violators, it stated.



The ministers dealt with the letters sent to His Highness the Amir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah from the heads of some sisterly and friendly countries on means of enhancing relations with Kuwait in varied fields.



Meanwhile, the Cabinet dealt with the minutes of meeting of the ministerial committee of legal affairs included a bill on a unified system of international land transportation among GCC countries, and another bill on project and memos between Kuwait and some sisterly and friendly countries in financial and economic field. The Cabinet approved these bills and referred them to His Highness the Amir.

The Cabinet then saw the minutes of meeting of the ministerial committee of economic affairs that included some main points like the 14th annual report on the Capital Market Authority's activities and achievements for FY 2024-2025 and the fifth annual report for insurance organization unit for FY 2024-2025.



The Cabinet saw the minutes of meeting of the ministerial committee for public services on initiatives for donations from some oil companies and societies as well as private sector firms to develop agriculture on highways, and approved these donations.



The Cabinet discussed some topics listed on the agenda and endorsed them, referring some of them to the competent committees.



The cabinet also approved the minutes of meeting of the Supreme Committee for the Investigation of Kuwaiti Citizenship on the loss and withdrawal of the Kuwaiti citizenship, in line with the decree No. 15 of 1959.

