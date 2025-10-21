KUWAIT -- Undersecretary of the Kuwaiti Ministry of Finance, Aseel Al-Munifi, affirmed on Sunday, the ministry's keenness to expand the implementation of digital transformation systems in a way that contributes to enhancing the level of government performance in the country.



This came in a statement made by Al-Munifi to KUNA on the sidelines of the Microsoft Artificial Intelligence Summit and on the occasion of the ministry receiving the Excellence Award for the "Tarasul Plus" system among the winners of the Artificial Intelligence Excellence Awards, during the awards ceremony held at the conclusion of the summit.



Al-Munifi added that this award came as a result of the ministry's efforts in the field of digital transformation, as it launched the "Tarasul Plus" system last June, representing a qualitative update in the correspondence system, whether between ministry employees and senior management or with government entities, making it the first of its kind in the Kuwaiti government sector.



She explained that the system represents the beginning of digital transformation in the ministry, noting that it uses artificial intelligence through the "Copilot" feature to assist employees in efficiently searching and preparing memos. Employees are being trained to use this feature to ensure maximum benefit from the system.



For her part, Najat Ibrahim, Director General of the Central Agency for Information Technology, expressed in a similar statement to KUNA her pride in the agency winning the Artificial Intelligence Excellence Award for the achievement of deploying the "Secure Azure Landing Zones 44", which embodies the efforts of the agency's teams and the strong partnership with government entities.



Ibrahim explained that the government cloud environments (Landing Zones) were prepared for 44 government entities, which is a pivotal achievement that consolidates a unified and secure digital infrastructure and paves the way for broad and effective adoption of artificial intelligence technologies in government services.



She stated that this work is the result of meticulous planning and cloud governance aligned with national frameworks and enhances the interoperability of government systems while supporting data-driven decision-making, which directly reflects on operational efficiency and the quality of services provided to citizens and residents.



Meanwhile, Haifa Al-Mayan, Technical Support Supervisor for Digital Health at the Ministry of Health, said to KUNA that the ministry's win of the Artificial Intelligence Excellence Award for the "Salem" application, which will be announced in the coming period, includes integrated and innovative electronic services aimed at facilitating citizens' and residents' access to health services and medical records safely and quickly, with the ability to manage the health files of their family members easily.



Al-Mayan pointed out that the application facilitates access to personal and family health information and records, past and upcoming appointments, as well as the display of lab test results, medical prescriptions, and more.



For her part, Sharifa Al-Kandari, Director of the Information Systems Department at the Kuwait Credit Bank, expressed to KUNA her pride in the bank receiving the Excellence Award for "Implementing Integrated Protection Systems" using artificial intelligence, noting that it involves deploying a set of integrated solutions in cybersecurity and information security.



At the conclusion of the Microsoft Artificial Intelligence Summit held today in Kuwait, Minister of State for Communications Affairs Omar Al-Omar honored the winners of the Artificial Intelligence Excellence Awards from various governmental and private entities.



The Ministry of Finance won the Excellence Award for its AI-powered electronic correspondence system.

The Central Agency for Information Technology won for the achievement of deploying the "Secure Azure Landing Zones 44" in the government sector, which is considered the foundation for transitioning to Microsoft Cloud.

The Credit Bank won the Excellence Award for implementing integrated protection systems using Microsoft's artificial intelligence technologies.



The Public Authority for Sport was honored for its "Hayakom" application, which was part of the success of the Gulf Cup.



The General Secretariat of the Supreme Council for Planning and Development received the Excellence Award for using "Copilot" effectively in the work environment and integrating it with most of the Secretariat's internal systems.



The Ministry of Health was awarded for its use of artificial intelligence through the "Salem" health platform.

The Public Authority for Applied Education and Training and Kuwait Oil Company also won awards.



In the private sector, both Kuwait Finance House and the National Bank of Kuwait were among the winners.

