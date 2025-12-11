UAE-based facilities management group Farnek has announced that one of its key subsidiaries, Hitek AI, has launched a significant upgrade to its innovative Safetek digital safety management platform such as construction, manufacturing industries and plants,.

By incorporating AI-enabled Root Cause Analysis (RCA) and AI-integrated smart CCTV hazard detection, the platform now offers a smarter, faster, more cost-effective solution, with improved compliance for health and safety professionals across multiple industry sectors.

Its AI-Enabled Root Cause Analysis (RCA) module uses pattern recognition, historical incident data, and real-time contextual inputs to identify the underlying causes of an incident.

It leverages machine learning models trained on regional and site-specific data to pinpoint recurring risks and human factor trends and can be used to generate predictive insights rather than just reactive conclusions.

"The Incident Report RCA System is more than just an analytical tool—it’s a strategic asset for workplace safety. By integrating historical learning with DeepSeek AI’s intelligent analysis, organisations can achieve greater accuracy, deeper insights, and smarter safety strategies," remarked Javeria Aijaz, the Managing Director of Hitek AI.

"With this dual-mode approach, businesses can ensure fewer workplace incidents, stronger compliance, and a culture of safety that is constantly evolving and improving," she stated.

In addition, Hitek has added an AI-Integrated Smart CCTV Hazard Detection System to Safetek, which can now connect with AI-enabled smart surveillance systems to analyse live camera feeds for safety-related anomalies...such as unsafe or unusual behaviour, unauthorised access, PPE non-compliance and potential hazards like oil spills or improper material storage. By using deep learning-based object detection the system triggers real-time alerts to safety teams, enabling instant mitigation.

"Our goal is to ensure that safety leaders are empowered with real-time visibility, early warnings, and automated analysis to prevent incidents before they escalate, in complex environments especially where there is public interface with the operations or workforce, such as airports, shopping malls, and large commercial facilities," stated Aijaz.

"However, it is also particularly relevant to other sectors such as construction, manufacturing industries and plants, refineries and factories," she added.

