ZainTECH, the integrated digital solutions provider of Zain Group, in collaboration with Zain Kuwait and Zain Omantel International (ZOI), today (October 8) announced the launch of Microsoft Azure ExpressRoute on the Azure Marketplace, marking a milestone first-of-its-kind alliance across Zain entities.

This listing enables government and enterprise customers in Kuwait to procure secure, private, and compliant connectivity to Microsoft Azure directly through the Azure Marketplace, considerably simplifying access to world-class cloud infrastructure.

For customers with existing Azure agreements, ExpressRoute can now be purchased using existing Microsoft Azure consumption credits, streamlining procurement and accelerating time to value, it stated.

ExpressRoute provides a dedicated, low-latency connection to Microsoft data centers in the UAE and Europe, enabling mission-critical workloads that demand high performance, enhanced security, and guaranteed data residency, all while maintaining compliance with Kuwait’s national regulations and standards.

Andrew Hanna, CEO of ZainTECH, said: "Helping governments and enterprises become more digital, intelligent and resilient is what all Zain entities aim for. The availability of ExpressRoute on the Azure Marketplace is a game-changer for customers in Kuwait."

"It removes friction from the procurement process and makes it easier than ever for entities to leverage Microsoft’s cloud, using their existing agreements and credits. This is how we accelerate real transformation: by combining secure, high-speed connectivity with operational simplicity," he stated.

This collaboration between ZainTECH, Zain Kuwait, ZOI, and Microsoft represents a new standard for cloud connectivity in Kuwait, one that is fast, compliant, resilient, and easy to adopt.

It also supports Kuwait’s Vision 2035 and the country’s broader digital modernization goals by unlocking the next generation of intelligent, cloud-enabled government and enterprise services.

This initiative underscores ZainTECH’s ongoing commitment to empowering governments and enterprises with next-generation infrastructure capabilities that strengthen resilience, accelerate modernization, and advance regional digital transformation, it added.

Copyright 2025 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).