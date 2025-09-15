KUWAIT — Saudi Minister of Interior Prince Abdulaziz bin Saud bin Naif held an official session of talks with Kuwait’s First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior Sheikh Fahad Yousef Saud Al-Sabah in Kuwait on Sunday.

Prince Abdulaziz affirmed that the meeting came in line with the directives of Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman and Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman to enhance security cooperation, based on the distinguished relations that bind the two countries.

During the session, the two sides reviewed the historic fraternal bilateral relations and the continuous development they are witnessing in various fields, particularly the ongoing security cooperation between the ministries of interior in the two countries.

The meeting reviewed a number of issues related to the exchange of information and expertise, cooperation in combating organized crime, strengthening the security training system, and developing human capacities, as well as joint work in employing the latest security technologies and systems. It also addressed coordination in the field of border security to ensure its safety and enhance joint monitoring, in a manner that contributes to safeguarding the security and stability of both countries.

Both ministers commended the ongoing work within the Military and Security Coordination Committee, emanating from the Saudi-Kuwaiti Coordination Council, affirming their keenness to strengthen the course of joint security cooperation in a manner that meets the aspirations of the leaderships of the two countries.

Prince Abdulaziz reviewed a presentation on the Kuwaiti Ministry of Interior's efforts to enhance security, combat crime, and adopt modern technological systems across its security departments.

The meeting was attended by a number of senior officials from both sides.

