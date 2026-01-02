Doha, Qatar: The price of gold in the Qatari market declined by 2.94% over the past week, reaching USD 4,347.74 per ounce, according to data released by Qatar National Bank (QNB).

QNB data showed that the price of gold decreased from USD 4479.89 recorded last Sunday.

As for other precious metals, silver rose by 0.52% on a weekly basis to reach USD 72.37 per ounce, compared to USD 71.9934 at the start of the week.

Platinum fell by 17.17%, reaching USD 2,037.042 per ounce, down from USD 2,459.5862 at the beginning of the week.

