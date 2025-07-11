Envision, a global leader in green technology and energy transformation, has officially commissioned the world's largest green hydrogen and ammonia production facility in China.

Located in the Chifeng Net Zero Industrial Park - the world's largest zero-carbon industrial park - it is a first of a king project that is delivering green ammonia at industrial scale.

For the first time at commercial scale, innovative energy storage and load flexibility is applied. Surplus green power is converted to liquid nitrogen—stored within a dynamic air-separation unit—and electrolyzers intelligently respond to renewable power swings, dynamically optimizing energy absorption and ammonia production.

By leveraging green ammonia as a stable transport and storage medium, Envision has unlocked a practical path to scaling hydrogen across heavy industries.

Powered entirely by the largest off-grid renewable energy system, the plant is also the first of its kind to be fully AI-enabled, achieving real-time optimization and stability at scale, said the statement from Envision.

Now delivering 320,000 tonnes of green ammonia annually with exports commencing in Q4, the facility represents a major leap forward in clean energy and industrial decarbonization, it stated.

"This is more than a technological milestone," remarked Lei Zhang, Envision's Founder and CEO.

"Scalable, green alternatives are now real and operational. We can't get to net zero without green hydrogen, and we can't afford to wait. This is the blueprint for a clean energy future," he noted.

By 2028, the industrial park is projected to produce 1.5 million tons of green ammonia per year, serving as a replicable model for clean industrial hubs worldwide, he added.

Copyright 2024 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

