ABU DHABI: Abu Dhabi Future Energy Company PJSC – Masdar, a global clean energy leader, has signed a Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) for the 150-megawatt (MW) Quipungo Solar Photovoltaic project in Angola, marking Masdar’s first PPA in the country.

The Quipungo project represents the first contracted site under Project Royal Sable, a planned 500MW renewable energy programme across three sites that will strengthen Angola’s southern power grid and support the country’s sustainable development objectives.

The agreement was signed with the state-owned offtaker Rede Nacional de Transporte de Electricidade (RNT-EP). It was signed on behalf of Masdar by Abdulaziz Alobadli, Chief Operating Officer, and on behalf of RNT-EP by Mauro Hernany Ferrerira Martins, Executive Director for Market Operations and Regulatory Affairs.

The signing took place on the sidelines of the IRENA General Assembly, part of Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week, and was witnessed by Dr. Amna bint Abdullah Al Dahak, Minister of Climate Change and Environment, João Baptista Borges, Angola’s Minister of Energy and Water, Júlio Belarmino Gomes Maiato, Ambassador of the Republic of Angola to the UAE, Francesco La Camera Director-General of the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA), and Mohamed Jameel Al Ramahi, Masdar’s Chief Executive Officer.

The PPA secures long-term electricity offtake from the 150MW Quipungo Solar PV site, located in Huila Province in southern Angola. By establishing the first commercial anchor project under Project Royal Sable, the agreement provides a foundation for the phased development of the wider 500MW portfolio, which once completed is expected to create more than 2,000 jobs, deliver clean electricity to around 300,000 homes, and enhance power generation capacity in Angola’s southern grid. Project Royal Sable reflects Masdar’s commitment to developing large-scale, bankable renewable energy infrastructure in emerging markets, supporting national energy strategies while expanding access to reliable, affordable clean power.

Francesco La Camera commented, “The Quipungo PPA, signed at the 16th IRENA Assembly, is a testimony of the work and commitment that the UAE and Masdar, supported through IRENA's Energy Transition Accelerator Financing (ETAF) platform, are doing to turn national energy plans into concrete projects. The Quipungo Solar PV project will contribute to strengthening Angola’s power system and expanding access to clean, reliable electricity, improving thousands of lives and inspiring greater investor confidence in Africa’s energy transition.”

Mohamed Jameel Al Ramahi stated, “Africa is the world's fastest-growing continent and that growth will depend on affordable, secure energy. As a pioneer of renewables in Africa, Masdar is committed to developing clean energy across the region. Signing our first Power Purchase Agreement in Angola represents an important milestone on this journey. The Quipungo PPA demonstrates how long-term partnerships and structured offtake arrangements can accelerate the deployment of utility scale renewables that support national clean energy ambitions, economic development, and job creation providing reliable, affordable clean power to local communities.”

Masdar is now the largest operator of renewables on the continent through its joint venture, Infinity Power, which currently operates 1.3GW of solar and onshore wind power projects in South Africa, Egypt, and Senegal, and has a 13.8GW project pipeline, including battery storage and green hydrogen facilities, in various stages of development. The addition of Project Royal Sable will contribute to Masdar’s target of 100 GW portfolio capacity by 2030.