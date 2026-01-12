Saipem, a global leader in the engineering and construction of major projects for the energy and infrastructure sectors, both offshore and onshore, has announced the restart of operations of the jack-up Perro Negro 7 in Saudi Arabia.

Perro Negro 7 is a state-of-the-art jack-up rig, designed to operate in waters up to 375 ft deep and drill wells up to 9,100m.

The contract for Perro Negro 7 was awarded to Saipem in 2011 and extended in June 2023 for 10 years.

However, the deal was temporarily suspended for a period of 12 months in 2024. The suspension period will be recovered at the end of the contract, extending its duration until 2034, said the Italian contractor.

Saipem said the asset is equipped with advanced systems to ensure safety, efficiency, and compliance with the more demanding environmental standards.

The restart of Perro Negro 7 activities is a tangible sign of the recovery of drilling activities in the Middle East, a key market for Saipem, it added.-TradeArabia News Service

