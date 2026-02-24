Italian energy contractor Saipem has bagged a new offshore contract worth nearly $500 million in Saudi Arabia under its existing long-term agreement with Saudi Aramco.

The scope of work includes the engineering, procurement, construction and installation (EPCI) of a 48-inch trunkline, comprising approximately 65 km offshore and 12 km onshore, as well as associated subsea facilities in the Safaniya oil field, one of the world’s largest offshore oil fields, the company said in a statement.

Offshore operations will be carried out by Saipem’s construction vessels currently deployed in the region, while fabrication activities will be executed at Saipem Taqa Al-Rushaid Fabricators Co. in Dammam.

The new award reinforces Saipem’s long-standing presence in Saudi Arabia, the company said.

