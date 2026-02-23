KBR announced on Monday that it has been awarded a major contract by Basra Oil Company (BOC) to provide Integrated Field Management Services (IFMS) for the gigantic Majnoon Oil Field.

Located in southern Iraq, Majnoon is one of the world’s largest oil fields, with estimated reserves of over 38 billion barrels.

Under the IFMS contract, KBR will provide comprehensive upstream engineering, project and operations management, and maintenance services to enhance crude production, modernise field facilities, and implement advanced AI and digital technologies to optimise reservoir performance in a safe and sustainable manner.

KBR’s scope of services includes subsurface drilling and reservoir engineering to ensure an integrated approach towards the development, operation, and maintenance of this strategic oil asset in Iraq.

“This award underscores KBR’s deep and diverse technical capability, including upstream operational services, and decades long commitment to Iraq,” said Jay Ibrahim, President, KBR Sustainable Technology Solutions.

“Oil field development projects of this scale and complexity require a strategic and trusted high-value provider with proven in-country experience, disciplined execution, and a strong safety culture. We are honored to support BOC in advancing Iraq’s energy ambitions and delivering sustained long term value.”

The project is expected to generate significant local employment across Iraq’s engineering, construction, and oil field services industries, with an initial estimated work force of approximately 2,000 in-country personnel.

KBR remains committed to knowledge-transfer and training for Iraq’s dynamic engineering sector and will support the execution of this project through a combination of in-country teams and global engineering centers, ensuring strong local engagement while leveraging international best practices in project delivery, digital engineering and operational excellence, the company said.

Throughout the execution phase, KBR will remain committed to supporting the development of local community initiatives, with an emphasis on best practices in engineering, safety, and technical skill development.

The strategic award strengthens KBR’s engagement across Iraq’s energy sector built on years of delivering value through collaboration, transparency, consistency, and innovation. From assisting the Iraqi Ministry of Planning to develop and implement a multifaceted Iraq Master Plan, undertaking multi-year complex maintenance programs across some of the largest oil fields such as Rumaila, to identifying practical strategies to monetize flared natural gas, KBR is positioned as a trusted high-value provider to contribute towards Iraq’s economic, industrial, and social growth for years to come.

