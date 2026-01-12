Cairo – Technical analysis indicates that Speed Medical Company’s stock has seen a significant rise from June 2025 to December 2026.

Indicators highlighted a marked improvement in buying momentum, with the price successfully breaking through the moving average.

The ADX indicator also showed a positive signal, with the positive line (DI+) crossing above the negative line (DI-), supporting the beginning of improved buying momentum.

Mubasher Research affirmed that as long as the price trades above the support level of 0.364 EGP, it is likely to target the EGP 0.390 level.

A close above this level with two consecutive candles, without a breakout candle between them, could strengthen the target of EGP 0.405, then EGP 0.41, followed by EGP 0.430.

Price Action Summary

Speed Medical’s weekly stock experienced significant volatility throughout 2025. The price began with a notable rise and increased trading volumes in January.

Starting in April, the price came under selling pressure until June, trading within a descending channel. However, it recently managed to break out of the descending channel between July and January 2026.

Disclaimer:

This analysis is based on technical analysis tools and reflects a comprehensive analytical view that may vary depending on interpretation methods.

It does not constitute a direct recommendation to buy or sell, nor an invitation to make investment decisions. This is intended solely for monitoring and study purposes. Investment decisions are the sole responsibility of the investor, based on their financial situation and investment goals.

