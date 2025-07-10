Blackstone said on Thursday it had raised its offer to buy Warehouse REIT to 115 pence per share, valuing the British firm at about 489 million pounds ($665.6 million).

Under the revised offer, Warehouse REIT shareholders will receive 113.4 pence per share in cash and a dividend of 1.6 pence per share, Blackstone said in a statement.

The offer represents an 8.3% premium to Warehouse REIT’s closing price on June 3, the day before Blackstone disclosed its initial bid.

Blackstone’s revised offer follows Warehouse REIT’s rejection of its earlier 470 million pound proposal. Instead, the company had favoured a higher, 485.2 million pound bid from Tritax Big Box REIT.

Tritax and Warehouse REIT did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

($1 = 0.7346 pounds)

(Reporting by Shashwat Awasthi, additional reporting by Raechel Thankam Job in Bengaluru; Editing by Tasim Zahid)