British lender International Personal Finance ‍said on ‍Monday it has agreed to a ​543 million-pound ($732.51 million) takeover by a company associated ⁠with BasePoint Capital, finalising terms ahead of a ⁠December 31 deadline.

Under ‌the terms of the deal, IPF shareholders will receive 235 pence ⁠in cash per share, the same price that U.S.-based specialty finance group, BasePoint, has suggested in September.

The offer represents a near ⁠7% premium to IPF's ​latest closing share price on Wednesday of 220 pence, which ‍was also what BasePoint had earlier proposed in July.

Several UK companies ​are being acquired amid relatively cheaper valuations. While IPF shares have risen nearly 70% in value in 2025, they are still trading far below their peak of 683 pence in 2013.

IPF said on Monday that its directors unanimously intend to recommend the deal, citing ⁠the opportunity for shareholders to monetize ‌their investment at a fair value and BasePoint's ability to maximize IPF's growth ‌under ⁠private ownership.

($1 = 0.7413 pounds)

