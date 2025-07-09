Abu Dhabi-based Al Seer Marine, a subsidiary of International Holding Company, has secured 760 million dirhams ($207 million) financing facility from Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank PJSC (ADCB).

The eight-year facility is secured through first-priority mortgages on a selected group of operating vessels, underscoring the company’s asset-backed financing approach.

The newly secured funds will be deployed across multiple sectors, including naval shipbuilding and autonomous unmanned surface vehicle (USV).

(Writing by Brinda Darasha; editing by Daniel Luiz)

