Riyadh: Saudi Lime Industries Company signed an Islamic Shariah-compliant credit facility deal with Emirates NBD Bank for an amount of SAR 25 million on 28 December 2025.

The one-year agreement will be used to support the company’s working capital, according to a bourse disclosure.

It is secured by a promissory note issued by Saudi Lime.

Last May, the Tadawul-listed firm obtained the Capital Market Authority’s (CMA) approval to raise its capital by SAR 11 million to SAR 231 million from SAR 220 million.

