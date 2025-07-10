The UAE’s ADNOC Gas Plc has entered into a three-year agreement to supply liquefied natural gas (LNG) to Europe for a total value of 1.5 billion dirhams ($400 million).

The agreement with Germany’s SEFE Securing Energy for Europe is for the delivery of 0.7 million tonnes of LNG with deliveries commencing this year.

The gas will be supplied from ADNOC Gas’ Das Island liquefaction facility, the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange-listed company said.

This new medium-term LNG contract builds on the long-term supply agreement with ADNOC that SEFE signed last year.

(Writing by Brinda Darasha; editing by Daniel Luiz)

brinda.darasha@lseg.com