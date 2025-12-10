Egypt's Ministry of Petroleum and Mineral Resources intends to issue a global tender in early 2026 for the supply of 100 liquefied natural gas (LNG) shipments worth nearly $5.4 billion, reports a Saudi news website.

The tender will be issued in March 2026 and supplies will begin in April, the Arabic language Asharq Business website said, quoting an unnamed Egyptian official.

"Each shipment has a value of around $54 million with a total worth $5.4 billion…these shipments are intended to bridge a gap between local gas production and Egypt's actual needs," the official said.

The tender includes a condition stipulating that potential suppliers must accept payment six months after delivery, the report said.

The country's current gas output is estimated at around 4.2 billion cubic feet per day while domestic demand stands at about 6.2 billion cubic feet per day and could peak during summer at 7.2 billion cubic feet per day.

In October, Egypt asked foreign companies to postpone the delivery of 10 liquefied natural gas (LNG) shipments contracted for the third quarter due to decline in consumption, said a government official.

In June, Egypt said it had reached agreements with several energy firms and trading houses to buy between 150-160 cargoes of liquefied natural gas (LNG) costing over $8 billion to cover power demand through end-2026, industry sources aware of the matter told Reuters.

(Writing by N. Saeed; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

