Morocco's Ministry of Energy Transition and Sustainable Development launched two major international tenders last week (December 5) to develop the country's first phase of liquefied natural gas (LNG) infrastructure.

The ministry announced competitive bidding processes for a floating storage and regasification unit (FSRU) at Nador West Med port and the construction of a national gas pipeline network, with a combined investment totaling 9.542 billion Moroccan dirhams ($954.2 million).

The FSRU tender invites operators to charter a floating LNG terminal, provide the vessel and install technical equipment on the jetty before transferring the assets to the port authority.

This project, which will connect to the Maghreb-Europe gas pipeline, requires an investment of MAD 2.73 billion ($273 million).

The second tender covers the design, construction, financing, and operation of new gas pipelines, which will initially connect Nador West Med port to the Maghreb-Europe pipeline and then extend to industrial zones in Kenitra and Mohammedia.

More than 80 operators have expressed interest in the first phase.

The main pipeline section from the Maghreb-Europe line to Mohammedia costs MAD 6.387 billion ($638.7 million), while the additional secondary network serving the Kenitra and Mohammedia industrial areas requires MAD 425 million ($42.5 million).

The ministry developed this project under the public-private partnership law 86-12.

The procedure includes candidate prequalification for a restricted international tender, which is scheduled for launch before the first quarter of 2026.

This represents the third stage of the process, following a completed expression of interest concluded in July 2025.

Morocco plans to start operations in 2027 to meet growing national gas consumption, which is projected to increase from the current 1.2 billion cubic meters to approximately 8 billion cubic meters by 2027.

