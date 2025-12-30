ABU DHABI - Natural gas accounts for about 70 percent of Mubadala Energy’s production portfolio, the company’s Chief Operating Officer Adnan Bu Fateem said, describing 2025 as a "pivotal" year for the company’s international expansion.

In statements to the Emirates News Agency (WAM), Bu Fateem said the company entered the US market this year and advanced several strategic gas projects in Southeast Asia under a long-term strategy aimed at balancing global energy security with energy transition goals.

He said that Mubadala Energy sees natural gas as a key element with lower emissions than more carbon-intensive energy sources.

"Mubadala Energy’s approach is based on long-term investments that generate stable returns across multiple geographies," he said, adding that this diversification helps the portfolio withstand market volatility.

Bu Fateem said Mubadala Energy invested in the US Caturus natural gas and LNG portfolio, giving it exposure across the gas value chain in one of the world’s largest energy markets and expanding its footprint alongside assets in the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Russia and the United States.

On projects, he said the company made strong progress on the Tangkulo gas field project in Indonesia, while production from the flagship Pegaga project in Malaysia remained stable.

He noted that the company cut Scope 1 and 2 greenhouse gas emissions by 36.5 percent, and that more than one million people have benefited from its community programmes over the past decade.