Baker Hughes, an energy technology company, announced it received a Full Notice To Proceed from Technip Energies on behalf of Commonwealth LNG to supply primary liquefaction equipment for Commonwealth LNG’s 9.5 million tonnes per annum (MTPA) export facility currently under development in Cameron, Louisiana.

The award, which includes six refrigerant turbo compressors comprising LM9000 aeroderivative gas turbines paired with centrifugal compressors, leverages Baker Hughes’ LNG technologies to support Technip Energies and Commonwealth LNG.

“This significant capital investment in the Commonwealth LNG platform is a key milestone, along with the financing process, which is well underway, and illustrates our level of commitment to developing this global-scale LNG project,” said Caturus Chief Executive Officer David Lawler. “The Commonwealth project is a crucial component of Caturus’ wellhead-to-water strategy, and this is another important step toward building the nation’s leading independent integrated natural gas company.”

“Building on our long-standing relationship with Baker Hughes, this award for critical liquefaction equipment marks another significant milestone in advancing the Commonwealth LNG project toward its final investment decision,” said Arnaud Pieton, CEO of Technip Energies. “This progress reflects our strong collaboration with our customer Commonwealth LNG and our equipment partners. I look forward to our teams working together to deliver a world-class modular LNG facility, enhancing energy security while addressing growing global demand for gas and LNG."

“Delivering our LM9000 technology to Commonwealth LNG is an additional milestone that demonstrates the strength of Baker Hughes’ proven capabilities across the LNG value chain,” said Baker Hughes Chairman and CEO Lorenzo Simonelli. “This award underscores our commitment to enabling energy infrastructure that is critical to support sustainable energy development, delivering affordable and reliable energy to meet growing global demand.”

