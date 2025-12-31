The 2026 edition of African Mining Week (AMW) – officially launched last week – will bring together global mining companies, investors, policymakers and industry stakeholders to explore emerging opportunities across Africa’s minerals sector.

The event, in October, will examine how Africa – the world’s largest producer of key energy-transition metals including platinum group metals, cobalt, chromium and manganese – is shaping global supply chains and attracting increasing investment from markets such as the US, China and Europe.

The event is held alongside the African Energy Week: Invest in African Energies 2026 conference from October 12-16 in Cape Town.

AMW 2026 will take place under the theme, “Mining the Future: Critical Resources, Sustainability, and Community Development,” aiming to showcase Africa’s strategic role in the global critical minerals market, highlight innovative approaches to sustainable and responsible mining and foster collaboration between governments and industry. Building on the success of the 2025 edition, the event will provide a platform to discuss sustainable market growth, environmental stewardship and socioeconomic development across the continent.

Panels and discussions will highlight Africa’s role as a global hub for critical energy-transition minerals, with countries such as Zimbabwe, Mali, Namibia and Malawi advancing local value-addition mandates and strategically managing raw mineral exports to maximize domestic economic benefits. AMW 2026 will explore opportunities across the continent’s critical minerals sector, from mining and exploration to processing and industrialization, providing insights into how investors and governments can collaborate to strengthen supply chains and unlock the full potential of Africa’s mineral wealth.

Environmental stewardship and responsible mining practices will also be a core focus. Financiers including the Africa Finance Corporation, World Bank, IFC and Afreximbank increasingly tie funding to ESG performance, and panels will examine how renewable energy solutions – from Power Purchase Agreements and Independent Power Producer arrangements to energy wheeling and onsite generation – can reduce emissions, improve energy security and enhance project bankability. The event will also highlight innovative strategies for sustainable resource development that balance commercial returns with ecological and social responsibility.

Community engagement, local content, skills transfer and shared infrastructure remain central to Africa’s mining policies. AMW 2026 will showcase projects that deliver tangible socioeconomic benefits, from job creation and supplier development to gender empowerment and improved community infrastructure. Discussions will also unpack tax regimes, community-benefit frameworks and ESG obligations that shape project implementation, emphasizing how mining can serve as a catalyst for inclusive growth across the continent.

"African Mining Week 2026 will be a showcase of Africa’s potential to power the future," states Rachelle Kasongo, Events & Project Director at Energy Capital & Power. "The event will highlight how the continent’s critical resources can be responsibly developed, how innovative practices are shaping a more sustainable mining sector and how investments can create meaningful benefits for local communities. It’s a space for leaders to exchange ideas, forge partnerships and explore solutions that drive long-term impact for both industry and society."

