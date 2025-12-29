Libya’s Waha Oil Company, an affiliate of the state-owned National Oil Corporation, announced that two new gas wells have begun operating at its Farigh field.

In a statement, the company said it brought the two wells online with daily output of 14 million and 12 million cubic feet of gas, respectively.

It noted that the development is important for meeting domestic natural gas demand.

Waha Oil Company operates as a joint venture with TotalEnergies and ConocoPhillips.

