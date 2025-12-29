Bawan Company, one of the leading industrial groups in Saudi Arabia, has announced that one of its key subsidiaries - Petronash Arabia Company Limited - has received a purchase order for an existing contract with oil giant Aramco.

As per the deal, Petronash Arabia will be supplying modular wellsite packages for the Aramco gas wells starting from October next year to mid-2027, said Bawan Company in its filing to Saudi bourse Tadawul.

The current purchase order is the fourth one linked to a long-term agreement with Saudi Aramco to supply special products for gas wells, it stated.

The contract value exceeds 5% of the company’s revenues for the financial year 2024.

On the financial impact, Bawan said the positive impact will be reflected on the company’s results during the years 2026 and 2027.

