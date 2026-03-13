Doha, Qatar: The Ministry of Labour (MoL) has reaffirmed its commitment to advancing digital transformation and simplifying administrative procedures through its Integrated Digital Gateway, which now provides more than 325 digital services to employers and workers across the country.

According to the ministry, the platform has witnessed significant usage, with over 250,000 transactions completed during the past month alone. The high volume of activity reflects the growing reliance on digital government services and the increasing adoption of online solutions that allow users to complete procedures quickly and efficiently.

The Integrated Digital Gateway forms a key part of the ministry’s broader efforts to modernize service delivery and enhance accessibility. Through the platform, employers and employees can carry out a wide range of labour-related transactions online without the need to visit service centers in person. This approach is designed to streamline administrative processes, reduce waiting times, and improve the overall user experience.

Officials emphasized that the digital gateway enables users to complete transactions swiftly and securely through the ministry’s official website. By providing a comprehensive range of services in one integrated platform, the system supports both businesses and workers in managing labour-related procedures with greater ease and flexibility. The ministry noted that the availability of more than 325 digital services demonstrates the scale of the platform’s capabilities. These services cover numerous procedures and administrative requirements, helping users carry out their transactions remotely while maintaining efficiency and accuracy.

In addition, the digital services are available around the clock, allowing users to access them 24 hours a day, seven days a week. This continuous accessibility ensures that employers and workers can complete their transactions at any time and from any location, whether through computers or mobile devices. The digital platform is also designed to improve convenience and speed in completing official procedures. With simplified interfaces and streamlined workflows, users can complete their transactions faster, making the system both practical and user-friendly.

Officials further stressed that the Integrated Digital Gateway reflects the ministry’s broader strategy to support digital government initiatives in Qatar. By embracing technology-driven solutions, the ministry seeks to enhance service efficiency, support the needs of employers and workers, and contribute to the country’s ongoing digital transformation efforts.

The ministry encouraged employers and workers to take advantage of the platform’s services by accessing them through the official website. The system allows users to manage their labour-related transactions anytime and from anywhere, reinforcing the ministry’s message of “no stress and no queues” when completing administrative procedures digitally.

