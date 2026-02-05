Doha, Qatar: The Ministry of Communications and Information Technology (MCIT) and Oracle have signed an agreement to renew the technical support contract for Oracle licenses across government entities in the State of Qatar for an additional three-year period from 2025 to 2028, alongside the establishment of a new Oracle dedicated cloud region for the government sector.

The agreement aims to enhance the continuity of government digital services through the provision of an integrated backup data center, thereby strengthening government cloud computing capabilities in the State of Qatar.

This agreement comes as a continuation of the existing cooperation between the two parties, which saw the launch of the first dedicated government cloud region in the State of Qatar in February 2024.

The new region aims to enhance operational readiness by providing a comprehensive backup infrastructure that ensures uninterrupted government digital services, while strengthening operational continuity and geographic resilience of the cloud infrastructure, in response to the growing digital transformation requirements of government entities.

The Oracle Dedicated Cloud Region for the government sector, overseen by MCIT, supports a number of strategic government initiatives by providing advanced services across Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS), Platform as a Service (PaaS), cloud applications, and artificial intelligence technologies.

This contributes to accelerating digital transformation, modernizing government services, and enhancing innovation across the public sector.

The platform also contributes to strengthening data protection, enhancing readiness to address cybersecurity threats, supporting the operational requirements of artificial intelligence solutions, and enabling government entities to scale digital services securely and efficiently in line with national needs. This agreement comes within the framework of Qatar’s efforts to develop advanced digital infrastructure.

© Dar Al Sharq Press, Printing and Distribution. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

