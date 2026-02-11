Doha - As thousands of technology leaders, innovators and investors gathered in Doha for Web Summit Qatar 2026, Shell demonstrated how digital solutions are delivering safer, more efficient and more secure energy operations.

Shell concluded its participation at Web Summit Qatar 2026 following four days of meaningful engagement, serving as a platform for dialogue on how digital transformation can accelerate progress towards a sustainable energy future. Throughout the summit, Shell demonstrated practical applications of artificial intelligence, data analytics and cybersecurity in energy operations, drawing strong interest from attendees. The company’s interactive exhibits and expert-led sessions generated significant engagement.

As part of its technology showcase, Shell presented its advanced immersion cooling fluid, a next-generation solution for thermal management in high-performance computing and data centres.

Developed using Shell’s proprietary Gas-to-Liquid (GTL) technology, this synthetic dielectric fluid enables direct submersion of IT components, delivering superior heat transfer efficiency while reducing energy consumption and carbon emissions.

The technologies showcased at Web Summit Qatar build on Shell’s recent recognition by the World Economic Forum as a Lighthouse site for digital transformation, acknowledging the successful application of advanced digital solutions at scale. The Lighthouse designation highlights how technologies such as data analytics, automation and artificial intelligence are being embedded into operations to deliver tangible improvements in performance, resilience and efficiency, reinforcing Shell’s focus on practical, real‑world digital innovation.

The Shell stand became a focal point for meaningful engagement, where conversations centred on advancing digital solutions and exploring collaborative opportunities. Partner organisations played an active role in these discussions, underscoring the value of cross-sector partnerships in driving innovation and accelerating progress towards a sustainable energy future.

Rob Maxwell, executive vice president and country chair, Shell Qatar, commented: “Web Summit Qatar 2026 was an exceptional opportunity to share our vision for technology-enabled energy solutions and to strengthen relationships with key stakeholders. The insights gained and partnerships formed during the event will play a vital role in accelerating progress across our industry.”

The event underscored the growing convergence of technology and energy, with Shell positioning itself at the forefront of this transformation through its commitment to innovation and sustainability.

