Ooredoo has signed a series of strategic memorandums of understanding (MoUs) during Web Summit Qatar 2026, reinforcing its position as a leading digital enabler and trusted partner for businesses and institutions across the country.

The signing ceremonies brought together global technology leaders and national stakeholders, with Sheikh Ali bin Jabor bin Mohammad al-Thani, CEO at Ooredoo Qatar, attending to underscore the strategic importance of these collaborations.

Thani Ali al-Malki, Chief Strategy and Digital Transformation Officer, participated in a panel discussion on digital transformation, while Hassan Ismail al-Emadi, Chief Business Officer (CBO), delivered a masterclass highlighting Ooredoo’s leadership in cloud, AI, and enterprise connectivity.

Ooredoo showcased a selected portfolio of next-generation digital solutions designed to accelerate Qatar’s digital transformation.

Highlights included Obot, Ooredoo’s intelligent AI-powered digital assistant delivering seamless, personalised 24/7 customer engagement; Oracle Alloy, its locally managed sovereign cloud platform ensuring secure, in-country data hosting; Ooredoo IoT Connect Suite, enabling real-time monitoring and intelligent asset management; Connected Workforce Hub, enhancing productivity through integrated digital workflows; and Web Application Security Testing, strengthening organisations’ cyber resilience.

Ooredoo signed a strategic collaboration agreement with Dell Technologies to develop AI-as-a-Service offerings through Ooredoo’s Sovereign AI Cloud. The agreement was signed by al-Emadi and Travers Nicholas, managing director, North Gulf at Dell Technologies.

As part of its commitment to digital resilience, Ooredoo entered into a strategic partnership with Splunk, a Cisco Systems subsidiary, to enhance managed security services for B2B customers.

Ooredoo also signed a strategic agreement with Nutanix to support digital transformation initiatives for key enterprise customers, including Qatar Airways.

Ooredoo announced a major partnership with Msheireb Properties to implement and operate an integrated smart city platform for five years, supporting Qatar’s first fully built smart and sustainable city district.

As part of its ongoing efforts to expand its digital ecosystem and support small and medium businesses (SMBs), Ooredoo has signed a memorandum of understanding with Qatar Insurance Company (QIC) to explore strategic collaboration on insurance solutions.

Ooredoo signed an MoU with Qatar Development Bank to launch the “Digital & Beyond Ventures” platform, transforming the Digital Lighthouse incubator into a joint investment platform for high-potential technology startups.

