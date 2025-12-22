Saipem, a global leader in the engineering and construction of key energy and infrastructure projects, has announced that it has, in partnership with Offshore Oil Engineering Company (COOEC), been awarded an offshore EPCI contract by QatarEnergy LNG for the Comp5 package of the North Field Production Sustainability (NFPS) Offshore Compression Complexes project.

The NFPS project is part of QatarEnergy LNG's strategy of maintaining and increasing the production capacity of the North Field, the world's largest “non-associated” natural gas field, located off the north-eastern coast of Qatar.

The overall value of the contract is $4 billion, of which Saipem’s share amounts to $3.1 billion.

Announcing the contract win, Saipem said the scope of work includes provision of engineering, procurement, fabrication and installation services for two compression complexes - each including a compression platform - a living quarter platform, a flare platform supporting the gas combustion system and the related interconnecting bridges.

Each complex will have a total weight of about 68,000 tons. Offshore installation operations will be carried out by Saipem's De He construction vessel approximately in 2029 and 2030.

Saipem said the entire project work will be completed in the next five years.

“This new contract follows the EPCI COMP2 and COMP3 packages, awarded to Saipem and disclosed to the market in October 2022 and September 2024 respectively, which are currently under execution,” said a company spokesman.

The award of the COMP5 package consolidates Saipem’s collaboration with QatarEnergy LNG and reinforces the company’s presence in Qatar as a partner for the execution of complex large-scale projects, he added.

