Al Rustaq: The Municipal Council of South Al Batinah Governorate held its sixth periodic meeting for the year 2025 on Tuesday, under the chairmanship of Eng. Masoud Said Al Hashmi, Governor of South Al Batinah and Chairman of the Council.

The meeting approved the minutes of the fifth session for 2025, followed by a review of several service and development projects in the governorate. The council examined developmental projects presented by the Ministry of Education, along with topics related to the services provided by Nama Electricity Supply and Distribution Company.

Additionally, the council discussed responses received from the Walis regarding matters previously referred to them for follow-up.

