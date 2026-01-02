The 2026 Budget will focus on the completion of several important road projects that are vital to the tourism, logistics, and other economic sectors of the Sultanate of Oman.

An amount of RO2.7 billion was allocated for the implementation of about 2,525 kilometers of main and internal roads across governorates.

Of these, the expansion of the Muscat Expressway Road project will begin this year.

The roads due for completion are the Sultan Faisal bin Turki Road (Khasab - Dibba - Lima), Sultan Said bin Taimur Road (Adam - Thumrait), and the Sultan Turki bin Said road from Al Kamil Wal Wafi to Sur, Al Ansab- Al Jifnain Road, Raysut - Al Mughsail Road, Harweeb - Mitan Road, and the dual carriageway from Farq in Nizwa to the Heritage District.

