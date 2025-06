Qatar-based Commercial Bank, rated A2 by Moody’s, A- by S&P and A by Fitch with stable outlook, issued 3-year, 500-million-riyal ($137 million) bonds with a coupon of 4.90%.



The senior, unsecured bonds were issued under the bank's $5 billion Euro Medium Term Note (EMTN) programme and are listed on the Euronext Dublin.



DBS Bank and Standard Chartered Bank acted as the joint lead managers to the issuances.



