The United States has added Uganda and 24 other countries to its visa bond list, a move that will require applicants from the affected nations to post security deposits of up to $15,000 (Sh1.9 million).

The policy, introduced under the US Visa Bond Programme, is intended to ensure visa compliance, but has raised concerns over its economic impact and the barriers it creates for business and tourist travellers from the affected countries.

On Tuesday, the US State Department published the updated list on its website, saying the new measures will take effect on January 21, 2026.

The expansion covers countries in Africa, Asia and the Americas.

The newly added African nations are Uganda, Burundi, Nigeria, Algeria, Angola, Benin, Cabo Verde, Cote d'Ivoire, Djibouti, Gabon, Senegal, Togo and Zimbabwe. They join Botswana, Central African Republic, Gambia, Guinea, Guinea-Bissau, Malawi, Mauritania, Namibia, São Tomé and Príncipe, Tanzania and Zambia, which were already on the list.

According to the State Department: “Any citizen or national travelling on a passport from one of these countries who is otherwise eligible for a B1/B2 visa must post a bond of $5,000 (Sh645,000), $10,000 (Sh1.3 million), or $15,000 (Sh1.9 million).”“The bond amount is determined at the time of the visa interview, and applicants must agree to the terms of the bond through the Department of the Treasury’s online payment platform,” it added.

The State Department said paying the bond does not guarantee visa approval, but it will be refunded if the visa is denied or if the holder complies with all visa conditions.“The bond does not guarantee visa issuance. If someone pays fees without guidance from a consular officer, the fees will not be refunded,” said the US State Department. “Applicants must not use third-party websites to pay the bond. The US Government is not responsible for any payments made outside its official systems.”With the latest additions, 38 countries are now covered under the visa bond programme.

Applicants must agree to the bond terms through the US Treasury Department’s online payment platform, Pay.gov, the State Department said.

Overstaying visasThe visa bond programme was launched as a pilot in August with an initial group of countries. The US government says the bonds are intended to deter visitors from overstaying visas issued for tourism or business.

Since returning to office last January, President Donald Trump has pursued a hard-line immigration policy, including increased deportations, visa and green card revocations, and expanded screening of immigrants’ social media activity and past statements.

Applicants from countries subject to visa requirements are now expected to attend in-person interviews and provide detailed information on their social media activity, travel history and family arrangements.

© Copyright 2026 Nation Media Group. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

