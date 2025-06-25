Saudi Arabia-listed Alqemam for Computer Systems Co. will commence its SAR 4 million ($1 million) sukuk offering today, June 25, 2025.

The issuance, to be conducted through the electronic platform of Sukuk Financial Company, is the second tranche of the company’s Saudi Riyal denominated sukuk offering. It will run until August 25, 2025.

The first tranche, valued at SAR 3 million, was successfully issued on May 15, 2023.

The latest issuance is open to eligible natural and legal persons within Saudi Arabia, with the minimum subscription at SAR 1,000 per sukuk. The offer price is SAR 1,000 per sukuk.

Sukuk Financial Company has been appointed the sole lead arranger for the issuance.

(Writing by Cleofe Maceda; editing by Seban Scaria)

