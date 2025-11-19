Saudi Arabia’s Leen Alkhair Trading Co has filed a complaint against Dinar Investment Company over the cancellation of its bond issuance.

Last October, the company announced its SAR 10 million ($2.66 million) sukuk offering through Dinar Investment’s online platform. The subscription period was from October 23, 2025 to December 7, 2025.

In a complaint filed with the Saudi Capital Market Authority (CMA) on Tuesday, Leen Alkhair claimed that the issuance was unilaterally and suddenly cancelled.

The firm also claimed that the funds raised from investors prior to the cancellation of the offering have not been returned.

‟This complaint is due to Dinar Investment Company’s unilateral and sudden cancellation of (the sukuk issuance) and its failure to transfer the funds collected from subscribers during the sukuk campaign,” Leen Alkhair said.

(Writing by Cleofe Maceda ; editing by Seban Scaria)

seban.scaria@lseg.com