BM Consumer Finance (Souhoola) has completed its second securitization bond issuance valued at EGP 585 million for CI Capital Holding for Financial Investments, backed by a transferred portfolio worth EGP 732 million.

The transaction is part of Souhoola’s three-year financing program amounting to EGP 3.50 billion, according to a press release.

CI Capital and the Commercial International Bank (CIB) acted as financial advisors, issuance managers, bookrunners, and lead arrangers for the transaction.

The issuance was structured into three tranches, carrying a Prime 1 rating from Middle East Ratings and Investor Services (MERIS).

The first tranche amounts to EGP 390 million with a 12-month tenor.

Meanwhile, the second tranche, valued at EGP 150 million, holds a 24-month tenor and 'A+' rating.

With an 'A-' rating, the third one totaled EGP 44.50 million with a 36-month tenor.

Ahmed El-Shanawany, CEO of Souhoola, said: “This issuance represents a pivotal step in implementing our strategy to diversify and expand funding sources and strengthen our capital base.”

“It supports our expansion plans, market share growth, and the continued provision of innovative financing solutions to serve a broader customer base,” the CEO added.

Fady Elias, CFO at Souhoola, stated: “Souhoola’s second securitization is a clear extension of our strategy to build a balanced and sustainable financing structure, allowing us to recycle liquidity and optimize capital usage in line with the regulations and guidance of the Egyptian Financial Regulatory Authority (FRA).”

“This has directly impacted the company’s financial performance, with profits in the third quarter (Q3) of 2025 increasing fivefold compared to the same period last year,” he noted.

In September 2025, CI Capital completed an EGP 1.29 billion securitized bond issuance for El Taamir Securitization.

