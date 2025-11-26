Saudi Cable Company has joined the recent wave of debt issuances in the kingdom with a potential 300 million riyal-denominated ($80 million) sukuk (non-convertible to shares) as a part of its financial and strategic restructuring.

The Tadawul-listed company said the sukuk structure will be either a Murabaha or a Mudaraba, following a board resolution this week.

In August, Saudi Cable also filed a request with the kingdom’s Capital Market Authority to increase its capital by SAR 400 million through a Rights Offering, which is still pending.

Earlier this month, Saudi Cable reported a Q3 2025 net profit of SAR 36.78 million, up 2.3% year-on-year from SAR 35.94 million.

In the region, Saudi has been at the forefront of tapping debt markets in recent months, with state-backed entities, banking institutions and corporates capitalising on the opportunity to leverage favourable financial conditions.

(Writing by Bindu Rai, editing by Daniel Luiz)

bindu.rai@lseg.com