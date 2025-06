Fitch Ratings has affirmed its AA- rating on the UAE, citing the country’s robust financial buffers despite high regional political risks and hydrocarbon dependence

The long-term foreign-currency issuer default rating (IDR) with a stable outlook mainly benefits from the UAE capital’s substantial sovereign net foreign assets, which were estimated to be 157% of the country’s gross domestic product (GDP) last year.

Disclaimer: This article is provided for informational purposes only. The content does not provide tax, legal or investment advice or opinion regarding the suitability, value or profitability of any particular security, portfolio or investment strategy. Read our full disclaimer policy here.