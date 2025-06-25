Saudi Arabian modular house manufacturer Red Sea International has announced its intention to float its subsidiary, Fundamental Installation for Electric Work Company Limited, a mechanical, electrical, and plumbing (MEP) contractor.

Red Sea will not be selling any of its shares in the subsidiary, a bourse statement said. The prospectus relating to a potential IPO and listing details will be disclosed when Red Sea has secured the necessary regulatory approvals, it added.

