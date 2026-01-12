Arab Finance: The Egyptian Exchange’s (EGX) listing committee approved listing the shares resulting from the increase in the issued and paid-up capital of Sidi Kerir Petrochemicals Company (Sidpec) from EGP 1.814 billion to EGP 2.268 billion, the EGX announced.

The increase amounts to EGP 453.6 million and is carried out through the issuance of 226.8 million shares with a par value of EGP 2 per share, distributed at a rate of 0.25 bonus shares for every one original share.

The distribution will be funded from shareholders’ dividend distributions, based on the company’s financial statements for the year ended December 31st, 2024.

Shareholders owning the company’s shares prior to the end of the trading session on Sunday, January 11th, will be entitled to the bonus shares.

Following the bonus share increase, Sidpec’s shares will be listed on the EGX database with a reference price set as of the start of trading on Monday, January 12th, 2026.