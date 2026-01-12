Arab Finance: The Egyptian Exchange’s (EGX) listing committee approved listing the shares resulting from the increase in the issued and paid-up capital of Mohandes Insurance (MOIN) from EGP 500 million to EGP 650 million, the EGX announced.

The increase amounts to EGP 150 million through the issuance of 60 million shares with a par value of EGP 2.5 per share, distributed at a rate of 0.3 bonus shares for every one ordinary share.

The distribution is funded from shareholders’ dividends and the legal reserve, based on the company’s financial statements for the year ended December 31st, 2024.

The bonus shares distribution is entitled to shareholders who purchased the company’s shares by the end of the trading session on Sunday, January 11th, 2026.

The committee also approved amending the company’s fiscal year to run from January 1st to December 31st each year, in line with an amendment to Article 55 of the company’s articles of association.

Following the bonus share increase, Mohandes Insurance’s shares will be listed on the EGX database with a reference price set as of the start of trading on Monday, January 12th, 2026.