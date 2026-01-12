Arab Finance: Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly opened the new expansions of Kadmar International logistics center in Ain Sokhna Industrial Zone, with total investments of $24 million, according to a statement.

Spanning an area of 75,000 square meters, this expansion aligns with the state's efforts to develop the logistics infrastructure and support its transformation into a regional and global logistics hub.

Madbouly affirmed that the inauguration contributes to enhancing the operational efficiency of investors and factories operating in the region. This is in addition to boosting supply chain efficiency while supporting import and export activity.

For his part, Waleid Gamal El-Dien, Chairman of the General Authority for the Suez Canal Economic Zone (SCZONE), explained that Kadmar’s new expansions provide integrated infrastructure to support local and international supply chains.

Gamal El-Dien highlighted that this project connects industrial zones and ports, contributing to accelerating the flow of goods and improving transportation and storage services.

The centers enhance the efficiency of logistical operations and strengthen the economic competitiveness of the Suez Canal as an integrated investment destination, he added.

Hence, these expansions encourage investors to pump additional investments into the logistics sector and supporting services. They are expected to create 340 job opportunities and provide a storage capacity of up to 34,000 tons of goods annually.

Following the expansion, the total area of the Kadmar International center reaches about 110,000 square meters, with total investments of $35 million. This offers about 500 job opportunities, with an annual total storage capacity of up to 50,000 tons.

