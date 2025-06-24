Muscat – Following Royal Decree No 55/2025 issued last week, a major urban development project will take shape in the heart of Muscat. The decree designates the Bausher Sands Development Project as a public utility, giving authorities the mandate to acquire land for its implementation under the Law of Expropriation for Public Utility.

Covering 362,000sqm, the project will convert the Bausher Sands area into a recreational hub featuring quad biking tracks, a bike rental and maintenance centre, family zones and multi-storey parking.

Located within one of Muscat’s distinctive desert landscapes, Bausher Sands is known for its ecological richness and scenic value. The development seeks to harness this potential by creating a sustainable urban destination that balances environmental protection with tourism and economic growth.

Led by Ministry of Housing and Urban Planning (MHUP), in cooperation with Muscat Governor’s Office, the project aligns with the broader Greater Muscat Structural Plan. At its centre is the proposed Bausher Sands Park – a multi-purpose space designed to protect sand dunes, prevent urban sprawl, conserve biodiversity and stop unregulated land encroachment.

The project aims to encourage well-regulated investment and open opportunities for small and medium businesses, supporting Oman’s economic diversification goals. It will provide inclusive recreational areas that promote an active lifestyle and connect Muscat’s natural elements through sustainable green corridors linking the coast, mountains and desert.

The Bausher Sands project supports the ‘Vibrant Muscat’ and ‘Productive Muscat’ pillars of the capital’s structural plan, aiming to boost eco-tourism, attract investment and create jobs. Officials said it is designed to preserve the desert characteristics of Bausher, while ensuring managed growth and a coherent urban identity.

MHUP described the project as an example of Oman’s long-term vision for balanced land use and sustainable development, supporting a livable urban environment where people and nature can coexist.

