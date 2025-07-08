Dubai Chambers has successfully organised the Dubai–Beijing Business Seminar with the goal of enhancing trade and investment partnerships, building new economic opportunities between Dubai and Beijing, and fostering bilateral cooperation across diverse sectors.

Hosted at Dubai Chambers’ headquarters in partnership with the China Council for the Promotion of International Trade – Beijing, the seminar was attended by a Chinese delegation led by Sima Hong, Vice Mayor of Beijing, together with Mohammad Ali Rashed Lootah, President and CEO of Dubai Chambers, and Abdullah Ahmed Al Saleh, Under-Secretary of the Ministry of Economy and Tourism.

The event welcomed 130 business leaders, officials, and representatives of the private sector from both markets.

Mohammad Ali Rashed Lootah, President and CEO of Dubai Chambers, stated, “We remain committed to deepening economic and investment ties between Dubai and Beijing across a broad range of sectors. As part of these efforts, we are continuing to support the Chinese business community in capitalising on the significant opportunities Dubai offers as a gateway for regional and global expansion. Strengthening partnerships and driving collaborative initiatives between our business communities remains a key priority.”

Salem Al Shamsi, Vice President of International Relations at Dubai Chambers, delivered a comprehensive presentation during the seminar showcasing Dubai’s economic landscape and competitive advantages for businesses and investors. The presentation also covered joint business opportunities between Dubai and China, as well as promising sectors for trade and investment cooperation.

The seminar highlighted the growth of trade between Dubai and China. Non-oil bilateral trade reached a value of approximately AED 296.3 billion during 2024, achieving annual growth of 19 percent. By the end of June this year, more than 6,000 Chinese companies were registered as active members of Dubai Chamber of Commerce, underlining the growing interest in Dubai as a global business destination.

The depth of Dubai–China ties is also reflected in Dubai Chambers’ decision to host the first international edition of the Dubai Business Forum in China, which took place in Beijing in August 2024.

Held under the theme ‘China, Dubai and Beyond: Igniting Global Trade and Investment,” the event showcased Dubai’s competitive advantages, strategic initiatives, and investment-ready opportunities for the Chinese and global business communities.

On the sidelines of the forum last year, Dubai Chambers signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the China Council for the Promotion of International Trade – Beijing to support the expansion of trade relations and strengthen bilateral ties between the business communities in both markets to advance their shared goals.