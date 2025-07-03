Muscat – Muscat Municipality has launched Masar, a new urban development initiative aimed at regulating street vending in the capital and enhancing the overall civic environment.

Developed in collaboration with public and private sector partners, the initiative seeks to address unregulated street vending while creating structured, hygienic and culturally consistent spaces for vendors.

The initiative is in response to challenges posed by unlicensed vending, including public health risks, traffic congestion and environmental concerns. By establishing dedicated vending zones with uniform carts and upgraded infrastructure, Masar also aims to improve the visual character of Muscat’s urban landscape.

According to the municipality, the project aligns with its broader urban strategy focused on sustainability, public order and preserving Omani cultural identity.

A key objective of Masar is to support small and medium enterprises by offering structured opportunities to young Omanis, while discouraging unlicensed operations by expatriate workers. ‘By introducing a clear framework and selection process, Masar ensures that all vendors operate within defined standards, contributing to a safer, cleaner and more cohesive urban environment,’ the municipality stated.

Implementation is underway in phases, with several vending zones already completed or nearing completion. These include Amerat and Muttrah, which now host 15 and 12 food trucks respectively. The first zone in Bausher, with capacity for 15 trucks, is 95% complete.

Additional zones under development include another in Bausher for 100 trucks and one in Mawaleh with space for 25.

Each vending zone is being constructed with public amenities, including electricity, water and sewage networks, lighting, landscaping and restrooms.

Eligibility criteria require applicants to be at least 18 years old, self-employed and have a valid street vending licence registered in their name. Priority will be given to existing vendors and licensed cart operators from the same wilayat.

The municipality said Masar is a step forward in improving the street vending lands- cape of Muscat. ‘The initiative creates regulated, well-equipped vending areas that offer economic opportunities for local entrepreneurs while protecting public health, cultural values and the environment.’

